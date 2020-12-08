Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

