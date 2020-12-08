Village Farms International’s (VFF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.61 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $699.75 million, a PE ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $4,321,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 65.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 646.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

