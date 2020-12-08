Village Farms International’s (VFF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.61 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $699.75 million, a PE ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $4,321,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 65.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 646.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
