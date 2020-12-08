W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 879.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.16% of W.W. Grainger worth $31,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,643.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,933,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW opened at $405.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.93. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.86.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

