WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$123.00

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$103.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial set a C$99.00 price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$119.30.

Shares of WSP opened at C$112.73 on Friday. WSP Global Inc. has a 12 month low of C$59.83 and a 12 month high of C$114.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$92.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The firm has a market cap of C$12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29.

In other WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) news, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 500 shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$84.45 per share, with a total value of C$42,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,025.

WSP Global Inc.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

