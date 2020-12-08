Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNTGY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Brenntag from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Brenntag stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. Brenntag has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $15.50.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

