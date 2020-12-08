Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

RUTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.85.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $16.29 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $568.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.50 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

