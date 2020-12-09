10,096 Shares in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 2,478,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 861,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 858,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 448,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 554,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 42.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

