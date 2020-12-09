10,528 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Natixis raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Manulife Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

