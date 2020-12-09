11,520 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.4% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 120,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

