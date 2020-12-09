12,198 Shares in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $309.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

