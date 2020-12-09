12,367 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after buying an additional 7,703,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,930,000 after buying an additional 1,913,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,245,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,399,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 734,700 shares during the last quarter.

PTEN opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.76. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

