14,965 Shares in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sogou during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the second quarter worth about $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.88, a P/E/G ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. Sogou Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. Sogou had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sogou Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

