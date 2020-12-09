17,905 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PBF Energy by 256.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 25.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 39.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 288,142 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 24.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $927.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,229,750. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

