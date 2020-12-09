17,982 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,982 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,280,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

