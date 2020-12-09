1,950 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $15,767,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 225,379 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,182 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.54. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

