30,439 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CarMax by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CarMax by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

