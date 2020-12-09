3,227 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,915,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,947 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

