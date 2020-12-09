79,402 Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TTI stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $111.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.24.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.