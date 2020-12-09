Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 94,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.