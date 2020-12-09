Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 93.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,961,000 after acquiring an additional 355,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,377,000 after acquiring an additional 170,452 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,180,000 after acquiring an additional 363,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 320,784 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 594,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,947,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

