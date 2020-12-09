Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 841,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,302,000 after buying an additional 287,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,318,000 after buying an additional 309,209 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

