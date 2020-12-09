AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.55. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $92.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

