Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACDVF. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACDVF opened at $21.30 on Friday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.75.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.