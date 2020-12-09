Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Position Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

AMLP opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

