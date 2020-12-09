Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALLK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of ALLK opened at $116.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66. Allakos has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $132.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Read More: FinTech

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.