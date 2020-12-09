Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,234 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. BidaskClub raised Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NYSE MO opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.