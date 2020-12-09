Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.14.

AMBA opened at $89.49 on Friday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $230,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,571,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 901,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,813,217.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,890 shares of company stock worth $5,382,554 over the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

