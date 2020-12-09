AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ASRV opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. AmeriServ Financial has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRV. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

