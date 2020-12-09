AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $107.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,635. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

