AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ABC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a b+ rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.90.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

