Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,319 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Analog Devices worth $221,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,456,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $146.13 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $146.31. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,590 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

