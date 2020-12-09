Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $56.38

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.31.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $555,627.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,588.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,314,424 shares of company stock valued at $76,130,783. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.23 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $84.36.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

