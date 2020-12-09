Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,811 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $322.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.13 and its 200-day moving average is $282.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

