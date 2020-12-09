AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $227,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,244 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after acquiring an additional 725,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $106,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.32.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

