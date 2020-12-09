AVITA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RCEL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVITA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCEL. BidaskClub cut shares of AVITA Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AVITA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of AVITA Therapeutics stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. AVITA Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $454.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73.

AVITA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that AVITA Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AVITA Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 15,092 shares of AVITA Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $407,333.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,220 shares of company stock valued at $841,204.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AVITA Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AVITA Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in AVITA Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in AVITA Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVITA Therapeutics

AVITA Therapeutics, Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

