Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

