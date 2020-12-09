Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Berkshire Bancorp stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

