Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $308.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $316.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other news, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,824.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,115,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,795.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,680 shares of company stock valued at $10,723,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.55.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

