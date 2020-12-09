Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,844,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,086.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,138.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,911.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,774.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,835.74.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

