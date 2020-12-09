Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of BILL opened at $131.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -253.00.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,901.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $56,339.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,093 shares of company stock worth $26,067,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

