Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target at $98.36

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,281,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of PTC by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of PTC by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 148.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PTC has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $112.04.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

