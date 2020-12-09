Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 9th (NYSE:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech’s (NYSE:BNR) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 9th. Burning Rock Biotech had issued 13,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $222,750,000 based on an initial share price of $16.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.46).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,065 shares during the last quarter.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

