Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

