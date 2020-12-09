Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.28.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
