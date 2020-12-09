Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMD opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CJS Securities started coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

