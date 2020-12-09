CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,741,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,732 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.67% of CarMax worth $251,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 157.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in CarMax by 153.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

