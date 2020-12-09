Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $6,270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $1,656,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $513,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

NYSE CARR opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

