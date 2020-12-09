Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Centene worth $251,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

