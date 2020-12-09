Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

NYSE CHWY opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.