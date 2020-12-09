Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $84.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

Chewy stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.49.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

