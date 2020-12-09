Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:CINR opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $239.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.98.
Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter.
Ciner Resources Company Profile
Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.
