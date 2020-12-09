Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:CINR opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $239.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ciner Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ciner Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ciner Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ciner Resources by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

